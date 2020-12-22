The science behind virus mutations and why they matter

From BBC
Since the early days of the pandemic, scientists have been tracking changes in the genetic code of the coronavirus.
All viruses naturally mutate, and Sars-CoV-2 is no exception, accumulating an estimated one or two changes a month.
Mutations are generally a chance event that will have little impact on the properties of a virus.
Most are merely “passengers”, says Dr Lucy van Dorp, an expert in the evolution of pathogens at University College London (UCL).
“Mutations are in fact rarely a bad thing,” she explains.
“The very vast majority of mutations which we observe in genomes of Sars-CoV-2 are there as passengers.
“They don’t change the behaviour of the virus, they are just carried along.”
But every once in a while, a virus strikes lucky by mutating in a way that positively affects its ability to survive and reproduce.
“Viruses carrying these mutations can then increase in frequency due to natural selection, given the right epidemiological settings,” Dr van Dorp says.
There is now a frantic push to work out if this is the case for the new UK variant (B.1.1.7 or VUI-202012/01), which appears to be spreading unusually fast.
Mutations in the gene that encodes the spike protein, which the virus uses to latch on to and enter human cells, are particularly worrisome.
Some have been reported before, but not in the same precise number and combination.
The variant has 14 mutations that cause a change in protein building blocks (amino