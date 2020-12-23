Giant Antarctic iceberg A68a is not done yet

From BBC
It might have suffered a big break-up this week, but the iceberg A68a is still carrying substantial bulk.
The latest satellite analysis indicates this Antarctic colossus maintains a thickness that could yet see it catch in the waters surrounding the South Atlantic island of South Georgia.
If that happens, then worries about the effects the berg could have on the territory’s wildlife will resurface.
Penguins and seals might be obstructed as they forage for fish and krill.
And these predators need to feed not only themselves, but their young as well. South Georgia is entering peak breeding season.
Tuesday saw A68a split into three major segments.
What had looked like “a pointing hand” lost its “index finger and knuckles”.
The breakages occurred along predictable lines of weakness that have been evident ever since the berg fist calved from Antarctica in 2017.
Staff at the Nerc Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling (CPOM) at the University of Leeds, UK, have examined A68a’s changing shape over its three-and-a-half-year history.
They’ve used four separate satellite systems to examine not just the evolving area of the frozen block but its thickness, too.
The area was tracked using Europe’s Sentinel-1 satellite and America’s Modis imager.
What started as a behemoth measuring 5,664 sq km (that’s roughly a quarter the area of Wales) is now down to just 2,606 sq km (about the size of the English county