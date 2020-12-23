Traditional and Indigenous peoples ‘denounce’ planned Amazon railway

The 2019 signing of a memorandum of agreement between Pará Governor Helder Barbalho and a representative from the China Communication Construction Company which is investing in the FEPASA railway. Image by Jailson Sam Pará courtesy of Pará state government. “We are witnessing a large-scale cleansing of territory in the state of Pará,” says Guilherme Carvalho, program coordinator at the Federation of Social and Educational Assistance Organizations (FASE), an NGO which has been active in the Amazon for many decades. According to him, judicial orders are being issued to evict peasant families from their lands “to make way for a complex of logistic projects that will facilitate the expansion of transnational mining and agribusiness.” The chief infrastructure project referred to by Carvalho is the Ferrovia Paraense (FEPASA), a planned railway that, if fully completed, would run from Pará’s forested interior along the state’s eastern border and is intended to carry mining ores and agricultural commodities to the Amazon River Estuary for export. China is poised to provide much of the capital needed to launch FEPASA. At the end of 2019, Pará State Governor Helder Barbalho signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Communication Construction Company for R$7 billion (US$1.4 billion) in investment funding to pay for the construction of the first 492 kilometer (305 mile) section of the railway, from Marabá to Barcarena. The approximate route of the Ferrovia Paraense (FEPASA), a railway that could eventually run from Pará’s interior along the state’s eastern border to the Amazon estuary port…This article was originally published on Mongabay

