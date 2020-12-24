Astronaut Scott Kelly: How to survive a year in space

It’s 16 July 2015, and all three occupants of the International Space Station are squeezing into the Russian Soyuz spacecraft that acts as their lifeboat in the event of an emergency.

The crew members have been told by mission control that a large, defunct satellite is hurtling their way at 14km per second. Controllers know it will come close, but they can’t track the object precisely enough to know if it will skim by or score a devastating bullseye.