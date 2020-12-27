How Ugandan Nasa scientist Catherine Nakalembe uses satellites to boost farming

From BBC
shareSharenoclose
As a keen badminton player Ugandan Catherine Nakalembe wanted to study sport science at university but a failure to get the required grades for a government grant set her on a path that led her to Nasa and winning a prestigious food research prize, writes the BBC’s Patience Atuhaire.
When Dr Nakalembe tried to explain to a Karamojong farmer in north-eastern Uganda how her work using images taken from satellites hundreds of kilometres above the Earth relates to his small plot, he laughed.
While she uses the high-resolution images in her pioneering work to help farmers and governments make better decisions, she still needs to get on the ground to sharpen up the data.
In other words, from space you cannot tell the difference between grass, maize and sorghum.
“Through a translator, I told the farmer that when I look at the data, I just see green.
“I had printed a picture, which I showed him. He was then able to understand that… you need to see the farm physically to make those distinctions,” the academic tells the BBC.
She is a softly spoken woman with a radiant demeanour, and it is hard to picture her trekking for hours in the heat of semi-arid Karamoja, looking to tease out the granular distinctions that can only be spotted on the ground.
This is especially important in farming areas dominated by small holders who may be planting different crops at different times, leading to a huge number of variables. That complexity makes it almost impossible for most authorities to monitor.