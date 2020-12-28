Atlantic discovery: 12 new species 'hiding in the deep'

From BBC
Almost five years of studying the deep Atlantic in unprecedented detail has revealed 12 species new to science.
The sea mosses, molluscs and corals had eluded discovery because the sea floor is so unexplored, scientists say.
Researchers warn that the newly discovered animals could already be under threat from climate change.
Carbon dioxide absorbed by the ocean is making it more acidic, causing coral skeletons in particular to corrode.
The scientists involved stressed it was “not too late to protect these special species” and the important habitats they occupied.
As Prof George Wolff, an ocean chemist from the University of Liverpool who was involved in the project pointed out: “We can still say we have better maps of the surface of the Moon and Mars than of the sea floor.”
“So whenever you go to the deep ocean, you find something new – not just individual species but entire ecosystems.”
Prof Murray Roberts from the University of Edinburgh led