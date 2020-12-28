Atlantic discovery: 12 new species 'hiding in the deep'

New species: “At least” 12 new deep-sea species. The team also found approximately 35 new records of species in areas where they were previously unknownClimate change: Ocean warming, acidification, and decreasing food availability will combine to significantly shift and reduce the availability of suitable habitats for deep-sea species by 2100Hydrothermal vents: Scientists discovered a field of these sea-floor hot springs in the Azores. Hydrothermal fields are important areas of relatively high biological productivity that host complex communities in the midst of the vast deep ocean