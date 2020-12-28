Space images: The best of 2020

From BBC
There was stunning cosmic imagery to feast on in 2020, from Hubble’s 30th birthday image to footage of a daring sample grab on an asteroid. Here’s our pick of the year’s offerings.
The Hubble telescope, one of the most important scientific tools ever built, celebrated its 30th anniversary in April.
To mark the occasion, an amazing image was released showing a star-forming region close to our Milky Way galaxy.
In this magnificent Hubble portrait, the giant red nebula (NGC 2014) and its smaller blue neighbour (NGC 2020) reside in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way located 163,000 light years away.
Nebulas are vast interstellar clouds of dust and gas where star formation can take place.
At the heart of NGC 2014 is a clutch of bright stars, which are each 10 to 20 times more massive than our Sun.
The image was nicknamed the “cosmic reef”, because astronomers thought the nebulas resembled an undersea world.
A BBC Horizon documentary, broadcast to coincide with the anniversary, showcased stunning 3D visualisations of iconic Hubble images – such as the Pillars of Creation, part of the Eagle Nebula.
See also: Hubble telescope’s Universe revealed in 3D
This year, Nasa’s Osiris-Rex performed a daring “touch-and-go” manoeuvre with the asteroid Bennu, in order to collect samples of rock and soil for delivery to Earth.
Asteroids like Bennu are primitive relics from the dawn of the Solar System. They are the free-roaming building blocks of planets, and offer a window into how worlds
