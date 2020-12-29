Geography on the plate: The culinary rediscovery of Colombia’s biodiversity

In a small, sprightly basement office in the neighborhood of Chapinero in Bogotá, navigating the winds of political dysphoria and generalized uncertainty that have characterized the year the world over, a startup is leveraging the excitement of rare foods to create exchange networks that support Colombia’s most remote populations and the ecosystems in which they live. In the process, it is expanding the alphabet with which the culinary life of the country is written. The company is called Mucho, and it has set out to answer one question: What does Colombia taste like? “The superficial abundance of supermarkets masks our reality,” its website says. “We do not eat what surrounds us. Our megadiversity has not yet reached our tables.” In a little over two years, Mucho has done much to correct that, accomplishing the unlikely twin feat of building the supply chains for the forgotten ingredients of Colombia’s Big Yonder while creating the appetite for them in the country’s capital. The products in Mucho’s larder hail from 16 of Colombia’s 32 departments, and include such unwonted items as black corn arepas, green pepper from the Putumayo River, line-caught wreckfish from Chocó, the acai-like jabuticaba, and pulp from the borojó fruit from the Pacific wilds, a legendary aphrodisiac. Two members of Asoprocegua on the path to the açai groves in Guaviare, Colombia. Asoprocegua has signed conservation agreements with Visión Amazonía and SINCHI, the Amazonian Institute of Scientific Research. Photograph courtesy of Selva Nevada. An appetite for geography The best way to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

