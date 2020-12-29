Green body gives verdict on Boris Johnson carbon-cutting policies

From BBC
The prime minister’s bold promises to protect the climate are not yet backed by policies and cash, says an end-of-year report by a think tank, Green Alliance.
It says there’s a “significant gap” between Boris Johnson’s world-leading plans and what’s needed to meet the UK’s carbon-cutting targets.
The government admits that low-carbon policies are a work in progress – but insists they will be published in coming months.
Green Alliance says current government plans add up to less than a quarter of the emissions cuts needed to achieve its 2030 climate goal.
Its report estimates that £22.7bn of additional spending will be needed to tackle the climate and nature challenge. This annual sum includes:
The authors say: “During 2020 there have been many signals of intention to act on climate and nature.
“But policy and spending has fallen short of what’s needed to achieve these aims. There’s an immediate spending shortfall in meeting the UK’s climate and nature goals to the end of this parliament in 2024.”
The authors note that the UK has the chance to lead the world on climate policies at the vital global climate conference hosted by Glasgow next year. But they say: “The UK