Industrial agriculture threatens a wetland oasis in Bolivia

It was August 26, 2020. Dirlene Mejía, a park ranger who works in the area around Concepción Lake, a protected area located in eastern Bolivia, had just left for her usual route. When she approached the lakeshore, she noticed an unusual number of dead fish. Surprised by what she had found, she began to walk around the lake. With each step, she found more dead animals. Mejía immediately shared her discovery with her superiors, who then advised the mayor's office in the Pailón municipality. In an interview with Mongabay Latam, the municipal office confirmed that the dead fish covered about 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) of beach around the southern part of the lake. Dead fish litter the shore of Concepción Lake. Photo by Hubert Vaca. However, what seemed to be a shocking discovery was not surprising for Erwin Menacho, a 66-year-old resident of El Cerrito, a community about 10 kilometers (about six miles) from the protected area. Menacho said he previously witnessed a similar event in 2001. "There were many lifeless fish … scattered throughout the entire lake. It was like an animal cemetery; it was very sad to see so much death," said Menacho, recalling the incident from almost 20 years ago. When Menacho learned of Mejía's discovery, he rushed to join an inspection of the protected area organized by the Pailón municipality. There, the team noted several large areas had been denuded of native vegetation. "Before, there was no deforestation; now, it's all cleared. I believe that…

