Mongabay’s 10 most popular posts of 2020

As we reach the end of a tumultuous year, here’s a look back at Mongabay’s 2020. Overall, Mongabay published more than 5,000 posts in 2020 across our five bureaus: Global English, Mongabay Indonesia, Mongabay Latam (Spanish), Mongabay Brasil (Portuguese), and Mongabay India (both English and Hindi). These are the ten most popular stories for the Global English news web site, news.mongabay.com. These ten articles represent about 2.5% of total traffic this year. Mongabay’s on-site traffic in 2020 amounted to 140 million pageviews, a 38% increase over 2019. This tally excludes readership of Mongabay content republished on other sites and within social media platforms. Thank you for your interest in our content this year. Women from the Xingu Territory unite against threats from Bolsonaro administration Mongabay’s most popular story on the English news site was an account of the first women’s summit in the Xingu Indigenous Territory by Maria Fernanda Ribeiro. The summit involved 200 representatives from 16 different ethnicities who met to discuss paths to leadership in their communities. The article, published in December 2019, had more than 800,000 pageviews. Yanomami community in northern Brazil saying ‘Go away, mining companies’. Image by Victor Moriyama/ISA. Amazon indigenous leader: Our survival is at stake. You can help (commentary) In this commentary, Beto Marubo, a representative of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley, warned that indigenous peoples in the Amazon face existential threats from rising deforestation, anti-environment and anti-indigenous policies from the Bolsonaro administration, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Marubo, whose…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay