Why I'm feeling hopeful about the environment in 2021

From BBC
This year, 2021, a number of things are coming together to help achieve a low-carbon future. In 25 years of reporting the environment patch I’ve never been so convinced that the world has the potential to change.
It’s about politics: recent bolder climate commitments from the UK, the EU, incoming American President Joe Biden and even China. It’s about business: for the first time ever renewable energy investment will exceed that in fossil fuels. And it’s about timing: a post-Covid recovery year running up to the global COP26 climate summit in November.
But mostly it’s about ideas – an eruption of climate change solutions. Applied human intelligence is the vaccine against climate change.
I’ve been exploring 39 inspiring ideas – some already happening, some in development – and meeting the people behind the projects, who each put a big grin on my face.
Here are five of the most intriguing:
BladeBUG is a rectangular robot which crawls over turbine blades. Imagine a suitcase that sprouted six legs with suction cup feet. Having humans on site to look after marine turbines is risky and expensive, making up 40% of their overall lifetime cost.
But drones will be able to carry BladeBUG to the offshore wind farm before it crawls over the tower and blades using sensors to detect damage or anything reducing its efficiency or lifespan. It can even fill and polish small defects itself.
The International Energy Agency says offshore wind could deliver 18 times today’s global electricity demand – and innovations like