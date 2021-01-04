Agribusiness giants ADM, Bunge trading in ‘conflict’ palm oil, report says

JAKARTA — U.S. agribusiness giants Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Bunge are buying palm oil from mills in Indonesia that have been publicly linked to land and human rights violations and environmental destruction, a new report alleges. Both companies are major players in the global palm oil industry, buying from 800 to 1,000 palm oil mills in Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of the commodity. ADM is a major shareholder in Wilmar International Limited, the world’s biggest palm oil trader, while Bunge has a 70% stake in industry giant IOI Loders Croklaan. In its newly released report, London-based NGO Global Witness found that 129 of the 330 mills it sampled that supply both ADM and Bunge have been accused of violating local community land rights, criminalizing or attacking defenders, and/or causing serious environmental degradation. “Nearly 40% of sampled palm oil mills had credible allegations against them, yet barely any of these allegations are being investigated or addressed by the two companies,” said Ali Hines, a senior campaigner at Global Witness. Global Witness identified 658 mills that sell palm oil to both ADM and Bunge, and chose to look into 330 of them selected at random. It ran simple internet searches using keywords for alleged land rights abuses and/or related conflicts between community members and the mill companies. It found the majority of these allegations stemmed from the past five years, and that 17% of the mills had active and ongoing conflicts in 2019 and 2020. Nine of these disputes had been…This article was originally published on Mongabay

