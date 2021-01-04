Hair ice: The strange phenomenon of 'candy floss' on trees

Scientists have discovered it is caused by a fungus which enables the ice to form thin hairs with a diameter of about 0.01mm.

After a minus 5 deg C night at Mullaghmore , discovered hair ice on several branches before the sun hits them, there was half a dozen places including some new ones, these on trees as you head towards the Lovers Retreat pic.twitter.com/H3oAz7fKWI

— Kenny Allen (@KennyAllen18) January 3, 2021 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter