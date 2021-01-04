Mongabay’s most popular conservation news posts in December 2020

Mongabay’s site-wide traffic in December 2020 amounted to 12.3 million pageviews, a 55% increase over December 2019. Aggregate time on the site in December set a new all-time high, surpassing the previous peak from the initial pandemic lockdown period form April-June 2020. For the year Mongabay attracted 142 million pageviews, a 40% increase over 2019. Below is a list of the 25 most popular articles for December 2020. Traffic totals are for the month of December only. Coronavirus risk grows as animals move through wildlife trade (12/3/20) Written by Stephanie Melchor – 107,052 pageviews Animals consumed by people in Vietnam are increasingly likely to carry coronavirus as they move from the wild to markets to restaurants, a new study shows. The animals with the highest rates of infection are most likely to come into contact with humans. When animals are confined in crowded and stressful conditions, it makes it even easier for the virus to spread. What is a white-lipped peccary? Candid Animal Cam is in South America (12/1/20) Written by Mongabay.com – 81,007 pageviews Every Tuesday, Mongabay brings you a new episode of Candid Animal Cam, our show featuring animals caught on camera traps around the world and hosted by Romi Castagnino, our writer and conservation scientist. A trail camera captures a rare shot of a New Guinea singing dog in 2016. These pictures were the first solid evidence that the dogs were present around Grasberg mine. Photo credit: James McIntyre. The New Guinea singing dog,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

