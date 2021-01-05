Mexican fisherman 'dies after attack on Sea Shepherd conservationists'

Sea Shepherd said its Farley Mowat vessel was removing an illegal net from a protected area on 31 December when a group of people on small fishing boats launched a “violent attack”, including throwing Molotov cocktails.

“Following routine anti-piracy procedures, the Farley Mowat undertook defensive manoeuvring to avoid the attacks. As the vessel attempted to leave the scene, one of the [boats] aggressively swerved in front of the Farley Mowat, crashing directly into the hull” and splitting in two, it said.