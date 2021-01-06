Coronavirus variants and mutations: The science explained

From BBC
The rapid spread of coronavirus variants has put the world on alert and triggered a new lockdown in the UK. What are these variants and why are they causing concern?
All viruses naturally mutate over time, and Sars-CoV-2 is no exception.
Since the virus was first identified a year ago, thousands of mutations have arisen.
The vast majority of mutations are “passengers” and will have little impact, says Dr Lucy van Dorp, an expert in the evolution of pathogens at University College London.
“They don’t change the behaviour of the virus, they are just carried along.”
But every once in a while, a virus strikes lucky by mutating in a way that helps it survive and reproduce.
“Viruses carrying these mutations can then increase in frequency due to natural selection, given the right epidemiological settings,” Dr van Dorp says.
This is what seems to be happening with the variant that has spread across the UK, known as 202012/01, and a similar, but different variant, recently identified in South Africa (501.V2).
There is no evidence so far that either causes more severe disease, but the worry is that health systems will be overwhelmed by a rapid rise in cases.
In a rapid risk assessment of these “variants of concern”, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said they place increased pressure on health systems.
“Although there is no information that infections with these strains are more severe, due to increased transmissibility, the impact of