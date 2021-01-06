Whitehaven coal mine plans progress as government refuses to call it in

The former Liberal Democrats leader, who had requested the government call in the scheme, also described it as an “almighty backwards step in the fight against climate change”.

Have just received a letter from Government saying they have rejected my request for them to call in the planning application for a new coal mine in Cumbria.

This is an almighty backwards step in the fight against climate change and a complete disaster for our children’s future.

— Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 6, 2021