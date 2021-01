View the video in your browser

We built this tiny model town to show what it would look like if we tried to transition to 100% clean energy. It wasn’t easy, but in the real world, it can be even more difficult. Staff reporter Shannon Osaka wrote about what it really means when cities say they’re going ‘100 percent renewable.’

This story was originally published by Grist with the headline How 100% clean energy could power our cities and towns on Jan 7, 2021.

Read the entire article on Grist Climate & Energy