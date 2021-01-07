Investing in African wildlife: An interview with David Bonderman

David Bonderman is one of the best known figures in private equity, having made his name and fortune by taking over undervalued companies and turning them around. Bonderman, the founding partner of TPG Capital (formerly Texas Pacific Group) and its affiliate Newbridge Capital, has bought and sold companies ranging from Continental Airlines to Petco to J. Crew. His lifetime of investing has made him a billionaire. But Bonderman’s interests aren’t limited to the world of business — he’s also a philanthropist who has put tens of millions of dollars via his Wildcat Foundation into anti-poaching and wildlife conservation efforts in Africa. This support has gone to groups working to combat ivory and rhino horn trafficking, develop and deploy technologies to empower wildlife rangers, and create sustainable livelihoods for local people who are directly impacted by wildlife. Bonderman says this portfolio of interventions is needed to address the complex array of issues that underpin poaching. “The anti-poaching approach has changed with the advent of some kinds of technology,” Bonder told Mongabay during a December 2020 interview. “But these are human issues too because the animals and local people who live in close contact with each other. And if you can’t make things work for the people, you won’t make things work for the animals. So, you have to deal with both, the human side and the poaching side.” Bonderman has also applied his interest in sustainability to his business strategy, seeking out investments that have “measurable positive impact” and working with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

