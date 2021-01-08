Cat fight: Jaguar ambushes ocelot in rare camera trap footage

An ocelot, a spotted and striped carnivore twice the size of a house cat, had just stopped at a water hole for a drink. But something was waiting for him: a jaguar. Forty seconds after the ocelot’s arrival, the jaguar, who was about five to seven times bigger, pounced from behind. Jaws clenched, the jaguar dragged its victim away and finished it off. This incident, captured by a camera trap at a water hole in the Maya Biosphere Reserve in northern Guatemala in March 2019, offers a glimpse into intraguild predation — that is, the killing and even occasional eating of an apparent competitor. In this case, the two species appeared to be jockeying for access to the water. But while scat studies have suggested that jaguars (Panthera onca) have sometimes preyed upon ocelots (Leopardus pardalis), documenting such an event on camera is rare. “These killing events are sporadic in nature,” Lucy Perera-Romero, a researcher at Washington State University and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), and lead author of a recent paper on the subject, told Mongabay. “The fact that we have it in pictures is incredible, as well as the confirmation they occur within this pair of species.” Local drought, exacerbated by climate change, probably had something to do with it, the paper suggests. “More prolonged droughts reduce water availability in the forest, resulting in more intense use of the few remaining water sources,” co-author Rony Garcia-Anleu, a biologist at WCS, told Mongabay. “This translates into more interactions occurring [at]…This article was originally published on Mongabay

