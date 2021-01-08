What is Elon Musk's Starship?

From BBC
Elon Musk is planning to soon launch the prototype of a vehicle that could be a game-changer for space travel. Starship, as it’s known, will be a fully reusable transport system capable of carrying up to 100 people to the Red Planet.
The founding ethos of Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company SpaceX was to make life multi-planetary. This is partly motivated by existential threats such as an asteroid collision big enough to wipe out humanity.
Settling other planets would place some of the eggs in other baskets, sparing human civilisation if one of them were to experience a cataclysm.
In 2016, the entrepreneur outlined his rationale at an international conference in Mexico: “History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event,” he said.
“The alternative is to become a spacefaring civilisation and a multi-planet species, which I hope you would agree is the right way to go.”
Musk has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars. He believes that settlements would need large numbers of people in order to become self-sustaining.
Realising this dream requires a vehicle that’s up to the task. Starship is a rocket and spacecraft combination that could ferry more than 100 people a time to the Red Planet.
