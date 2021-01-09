Nasa's Curiosity rover: 3,000 days on Mars

When we got these images down in June 2018 it was a big relief for the team, even though it was a rather dusty time on Mars. That’s because it marked the restart of drilling operations by the rover. “Duluth” was the first rock sample successfully drilled (see centre of the image for the drill hole) since October 2016. A mechanical issue had taken the drill offline. By June 2018, a new technique had been planned and tested by the JPL engineers, letting us get back to the crucial drilling, without which our work had been held back.