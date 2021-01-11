Six rangers killed in deadly militia attack in DRC’s Virunga National Park

Six rangers working at Virunga National Park in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were killed in an ambush by a local militia group on Sunday, according to the park’s management and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation, or ICCN by its French acronym. The attack is the deadliest since April of last year, when 12 rangers and five civilians were killed in the worst episode of violence in the park’s history. The ICCN, the agency that manages protected areas in the DRC, says the latest attack occurred while rangers were patrolling the central sector of the park, near a newly constructed electric fence meant to prevent intrusions into the protected area. “Virunga National Park deeply regrets the tragic loss of life among its Rangers, who work tirelessly and with dedication to protect both the Park and the neighbouring communities from the tyranny of armed groups. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten nor be in vain,” the park said in a statement posted to Twitter. Statement from Virunga National Park following the fatal attack on Park Rangers today: https://t.co/P30dSCmLqJ — Virunga NationalPark (@gorillacd) January 10, 2021 The rangers who were killed were between the ages of 27 and 30. A seventh ranger, Faustin Niyonzima, was injured in the ambush and has been evacuated to a hospital in the nearby city of Goma. Chris Galliers, president of the International Ranger Federation, condemned the attack. “Rangers are the backbone of protected and conserved areas, and are there to protect the parks but…This article was originally published on Mongabay

