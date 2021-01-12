Bringing color to conservation: a conversation with wildlife artist Morgan Richardson

Many of the visuals we’re used to seeing in conservations are ones of despair: forests being torn down for palm oil production, pangolins and rhinos being slaughtered for the scales and horns, blue glaciers calving into the ocean, fires destroying majestic trees, and vigils to environmental defenders slain for their efforts to protect the planet. Morgan Lee Richardson, a Los Angeles-based artist, takes a different approach. He creates images of wildlife with shockingly bold colors: A mother white rhino with her calf in a full spectrum of psychedelic colors, a collage of multi-hued pangolins, and a gray wolf painted in cool blue and purple tones. “In my work, the first thing that jumps out at viewers is my use of color,” Richardson told Mongabay during a January 2021 interview. “My personality, my sense of style, and my artwork are all very colorful – I’ve heard it described as a ‘kick in the face.’ Richardson — whose artwork has appeared widely from Disney to Nickelodeon to Thundershirts — uses his “kick in the face” style to “introduce people to the amazing biodiversity of our planet.” “By relating to my artwork, people can become aware of endangered creatures and man-made issues which negatively impact the environment,” he explained. “If I do my job correctly, my artwork can inspire people to make changes in their lifestyle that hopefully benefit wildlife and wild places.” “Mother & Child” by Morgan Richardson “Just as astounding orators motivate an audience with words, I speak in a language…This article was originally published on Mongabay

