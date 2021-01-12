Florida manatee with 'Trump' etched on back prompts investigation

Images of the animal was first shared by the Citrus County Chronical, a local newspaper, and have been widely shared on social media.

Here is the video of the poor manatee that had “TRUMP” carved into its body.

Minding it’s own business and some monster(s) came along and did this.

If you have information on the person(s) who committed this federal crime please call 888-404-3922 https://t.co/maOImIxQS0 pic.twitter.com/Yx2qaGhFXe

