Florida manatee with 'Trump' etched on back prompts investigation

US wildlife authorities have launched an investigation after a manatee was discovered with the word ‘Trump’ scraped on its back.
The marine mammal was spotted on Sunday in Florida’s Homosassa River, with the US president’s surname on its body.
Officials told AP news agency that the animal does not appear to be seriously injured, and the word was scraped onto algae growing on its skin.
But a video of the West Indian manatee has led to public outcry.
Manatees, nicknamed “sea cows,” are protected under US law, and anyone found guilty of harassing them faces up to a year in prison and a $50,000 (£37,000) fine.
Images of the animal was first shared by the Citrus County Chronical, a local newspaper, and have been widely shared on social media.
Investigations into the incident are being led by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).
The Centre for Biological Diversity, a conservation charity, is also offering a $5,000 for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.
“It’s heartbreaking that this manatee was subjected to this vile, criminal act,” said Jaclyn Lopez, the centre’s director, in a statement to local media.
