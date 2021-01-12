How to turn climate ambitions into reality: Q&A with Nigel Topping

2020 was supposed to be a landmark year for taking stock on climate and biodiversity commitments and determining how societies move forward to address the world’s most pressing problems. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic intervened, leading to the postponement or cancellation of many events, including the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which was pushed back a full year. But while COP26’s delay may have stalled government to government negotiations at national levels, it didn’t prevent the event’s organizers and stakeholders from advancing efforts to address climate change, including the push to connect government targets with initiatives by sub-national governments, cities, companies, and civil society groups. To lead on this latter front, the host governments of COP25 and COP26 appointed Gonzalo Munoz and Nigel Topping as High Level Climate Action Champions for the upcoming conference. This means Munoz and Topping are charged with rallying concrete action on climate by “non-state actors”. “Our role is quite literally to champion the ambition and actions taken by non-state actors in addressing climate change,” Topping told Mongabay during a January 2021 interview. “This means that Gonzalo and I work with partners across the world – cities, states and regions, businesses, investors, and civil society groups – to raise the awareness of, ambition for, and levels of action being taken to address climate change.” Topping, who became the U.K. High Level Climate Action Champion in early 2020, has a lot of experience working at the nexus between business and climate policy. From…This article was originally published on Mongabay

