Monitoring tropical deforestation is now free and easy

Thanks to the rollout of free, high-resolution satellite imagery, the job of monitoring deforestation in tropical forests just got a lot easier. Last year Norway’s Ministry of Climate and Environment entered into a contract with three well-established satellite monitoring technology groups: Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), Airbus and Planet. Planet uses satellites to capture images of the Earth on a daily basis. The best images from a given month are stitched together into a seamless, cloudless, mosaic. These monthly mosaics give users a clear picture of where deforestation is happening and how it has progressed over time. Now, anyone with an internet connection can view these mosaic images via the Global Forest Watch (GFW) website. Tech-savvy users can also download data directly from Planet for research or to create their own maps. Global map showing the extent of monthly Planet Basemaps now available under Norway’s Ministry of Climate and Environment contract. Image courtesy of Planet Labs Inc. “At 5-meter [16-foot] resolution, we can see the removal of individual trees and get a much better sense of the deforestation drivers and context,” Mikaela Weisse, who leads GFW’s strategy and partnerships around satellite-based forest monitoring, told Mongabay in an email. “The high level of spatial detail makes it easier to identify what has caused the deforestation, and can also provide visually-pleasing proof of forest clearing.” The high-resolution, high-frequency imagery is especially powerful when combined with early-warning forest loss alerts (GLAD Forest Alerts), which can be visualized on the GFW platform. The Monitoring of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

