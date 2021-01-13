Clean air: Coal burning ban and wet wood restrictions planned

Local authorities would be given more powers to tackle vehicles stopped with idling engines, including outside schools and healthcare settings, and the penalties they can hand out would be increased.

In addition to Clean Air Zones and Low Emission Zones in towns and cities, the potential for implementing small-scale “home zones” is also being considered – where streets could be closed off to traffic or restricted to certain vehicles to improve air quality while enabling children to play.

Poor air quality is thought to contribute to as many as 1,400 deaths a year according to Public Health Wales, with campaigners having described levels in parts