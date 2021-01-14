Growing food: Call to give vegetable growers public cash

From BBC
Three-quarters of the Welsh population’s recommended daily intake of vegetables should be grown in Wales by 2030, food experts have urged.
Food Policy Alliance Cymru said this could be achieved in a sustainable way with more support for small-scale horticulture farms and gardens.
Rules around the procurement of food by schools and other public bodies could also be reviewed to push local produce.
The Welsh Government said it funded advice and training for businesses.
Currently less than 0.1% of Wales’ land is used to grow vegetables.
If what is produced in the country at present had to be shared out to everyone in Wales, it would only equate to a quarter of a vegetable portion per person each day, a recent study suggested.
Public Health Network Cymru recommends people eat at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day.
Campaigners said scaling up production would bring benefits for health and the rural economy and reduce reliance on imports, while helping address climate change.
They want to see an independent food system commission set up to oversee a “major transformation” in what we grow and eat.
The group – made up of environmental charities, agricultural organisations and academics – has presented its ideas in a manifesto for the political parties ahead of May’s Senedd election.
Katie Palmer, programme director at Food Sense Wales and a member of the alliance, said there had to be