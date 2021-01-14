Sumatran rhino conservation inspires a thriving creative economy

EAST LAMPUNG, Indonesia — It’s early December and Sujiono is busy trimming the branches of a ficus tree in his village in Sumatra’s Lampung province. It’s not your typical pruning session: the 41-year-old is collecting the leaves for the rhinos at the captive-breeding center at nearby Way Kambas National Park. “This is what my job’s like, looking for food for the rhinos at the SRS,” Sujiono says, referring to the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary, home to seven individuals of the critically endangered species. The Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) is the only living species of the most primitive rhino genus, one that evolved 15 million to 20 million years ago and includes the prehistoric woolly rhino in its lineage. Habitat loss, climate-induced habitat fragmentation, and poaching have significantly slashed the species’ population, with current estimates at fewer than 80 individuals. One of their last strongholds is Way Kambas National Park, where the SRS runs a captive-breeding program to shore up the flagging wild population. Sujiono scours for leaves to feed the captive Sumatran rhinos at the sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park. Image by Agus Susanto for Mongabay Indonesia. Sujianto, who lives in Labuhan Ratu IX village near the park, has been fetching the leaves that make up an important part of the rhinos’ diet since 2006, when the sanctuary housed just three rhinos. Every morning, before the animals’ 11 a.m. breakfast time, he delivers at least 90 kilograms (200 pounds) of leafy branches: ficus, jackfruit, macaranga, breadfruit, lamtoro, and mango. He’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

