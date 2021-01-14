‘There is no vaccine for climate change,’ U.N. environment chief says

The world is not prepared for climate change, a new U.N. report warns, highlighting how far behind countries have fallen in implementing adaptation measures. “The hard truth is that climate change is upon us,” Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), said at a press briefing Jan. 14. “Its impacts will intensify and hit vulnerable countries and communities the hardest — even if we meet the Paris Agreement goals of holding global warming this century to well below 2°C and pursuing 1.5°C.” Even the 2°C (3.6°F) goal enshrined in the global climate agreement may seem like wishful thinking at the moment. The planet is set to warm by 3°C (5.4°F) above pre-industrial levels just this century, with 2020 tied with 2016 as the hottest year on record. Yet more than a quarter of the countries still don’t have a single national-level adaptation planning instrument. There isn’t just a lack of adequate policies and planning, but also major financing shortfalls. By mid-century, adaptation costs could total up to $500 billion for developing countries alone. Developed countries are responsible for a majority of the historical carbon emissions and should play a bigger role in mitigating the climate crisis, experts at the UNEP press briefing agreed. Reports like UNEP’s “Adaptation Gap Report 2020” do more than raise alarm; they are also a call for action. The Paris climate treaty signed in 2015 is a voluntary agreement, which relies on global advocacy to pressure countries into honoring their commitments. Adaptation financing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

