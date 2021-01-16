SLS: Nasa's 'megarocket' set to fire up engines in crucial test

From BBC
The four main engines of Nasa’s new “megarocket” are to be fired in unison for the first time, demonstrating the launcher’s raw, explosive power.
The Space Launch System (SLS) is part of the US space agency’s Artemis programme, which aims to put Americans back on the lunar surface by 2024.
The engine “hotfire” is the last in a series of tests known as the Green Run.
It will help Nasa certify the rocket for its maiden flight, scheduled to take place later this year.
This uncrewed mission, called Artemis-1, will launch Nasa’s next generation spacecraft, Orion, on a loop around the Moon.
Saturday’s eight-minute ground test – due to take place within a two-hour window from 22:00-00:00 GMT – is designed to simulate the rocket’s climb to orbit.
The core stage will be anchored to a steel structure called the B-2 test stand on the grounds of Nasa’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St Louis, Mississippi.
Once ignited, the four RS-25 engines at the base of the core will generate 1.6 million lbs (7 Meganewtons) of thrust – the force that propels a rocket through the air.
“It’s a full-duration burn – that’s what we’re targeting,” Ryan McKibben, Green Run test conductor at Nasa Stennis, told BBC News.
“Doing a whole stage test versus a single engine test is definitely exciting,” he said, adding: “It’s a unique opportunity to test drive the core stage