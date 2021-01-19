Coal mine go-ahead 'undermines climate summit'

From BBC
Britain’s climate change leadership is being undercut by a government decision to allow a new coal mine in Cumbria, MPs have warned.
The UK is hosting a UN climate summit in November, where it will urge other nations to phase out fossil fuels.
The MPs say the government’s decision to allow a new colliery at home will make it harder to secure a deal.
The Woodhouse mine was approved by Cumbria County Council because it will create jobs in an area of high unemployment.
The planning minister Robert Jenrick could have overruled it, but said the issue was best decided at a local level.
That verdict was derided by environmentalists, who pointed out that climate change from fossil fuel burning is a global problem.
Alok Sharma, who is leading the COP26 climate summit and who co-ordinates UK policies on climate change, was asked by the Commons business select committee whether the mine approval was “an embarrassment”. He replied: “I take your point”.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the committee there was a “slight tension” between approving the mine, near Whitehaven, and broader attempts to clean up the economy.
But he said ministers decided to allow the pit because it will produce coking coal for steel-making, which otherwise would have to be imported.
He said: “There’s a slight tension between the decision to open this mine and our avowed intention to take