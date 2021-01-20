Climate change: Biden's first act sets tone for ambitious approach

But the US also needs to tread carefully and remember that the world’s perspective on climate change has moved on since the Obama days.

“I think the United States needs to recognise that the world is very different than it was four years ago and enter in, in partnership and humility, not coming back in telling everybody what they should be doing, because the world’s gone on,” said Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International.

<div data-component="image-block"