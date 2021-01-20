Environmental assassinations bad for business, new research shows

The old adage of “money talks” is being given a modern data analysis stress test and applied to the assassinations of civil society activists in the global mining sector. In fact, according to a trio of economics experts from Oxford University and Australia’s Monash University who have taken on the subject, it is simply bad business for a multinational firm to be associated with a publicly reported murder. This is especially true if some key baseline factors are in play: notably, a slow news day and a specific company connected by name with the violence-associated project. That naming must also be done through the media, or a civil society organization like a nonprofit human rights organization. For the Oxford-Monash study, the team analyzed data stretching back to 1998 in the mining and extractive industries alone, eventually confirming the assassinations of 354 individuals over two decades in that sector globally. A key factor: small or highly leveraged firms tend to be more wrapped up with on-the-ground factors at the mining outfit, which can play into the impact of a publicized murder. The more leveraged a firm, the more disruptive the news of a murder tends to be. The cost to companies is undeniable: the researchers’ analysis calculates a median loss price tag of more than $100 million in market capitalization for a firm associated with an assassination. When the market does respond to such deaths, it does so swiftly, within 10 days of the murder being publicly reported. The response is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay