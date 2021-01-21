Climate change: Trump's Paris withdrawal was 'reckless' – John Kerry

From BBC
Sharenoclose
US Special Envoy on climate change John Kerry has said the country will now push for rapid action after four years of “reckless behaviour” under Donald Trump.
Mr Kerry said that withdrawing the US from the Paris agreement had threatened people’s futures all over the world.
One of President Biden’s first acts following his inauguration was to re-apply to join the climate pact.
Mr Kerry said the US would now move forward with “humility and ambition”.
And this year’s climate meeting in Glasgow would be the “last, most important opportunity” to make progress, he said.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry is the most senior figure dealing with climate change in the new administration.
His high-profile role gives him a position on the National Security Council, and he will report directly to President Biden.
On the morning after the new President signed an executive order seeking urgent re-admission to the Paris agreement, Mr Kerry hit out at the wasted years under former President Trump.
“We know with pain and some embarrassment that, for the last four years, the leader of our country chose to pull out of the agreement and, frankly, engage in reckless behaviour, with respect to the future of people all over the world,” Mr Kerry said.
He was speaking remotely to a meeting in Italy of the B20 – a forum for the global business community to make their views