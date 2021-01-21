‘Spectacular’ orange-furred bat described from West African mountain

An orange-furred bat, new to science, has been described from the caves and mining tunnels of the Nimba Mountains in Guinea, West Africa. Led by the American Museum of Natural History and Bat Conservation International, a group of researchers encountered the fuzzy mammal in 2018 while conducting field surveys and knew right away it was a “spectacular” find. The newly described species has been named Myotis nimbaensis, in honor of its home mountains. “It’s a spectacular animal. It has this bright-orange fur, and because it was so distinct, that led us to realize it was not described before,” Winifred Frick, chief scientist at Bat Conservation International and an associate research professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said in a statement. “Discovering a new mammal is rare. It has been a dream of mine since I was a child.” Myotis nimbaensis, shown here, is a new species of bat named for the mountain range in which it is found, the Nimba Mountains in West Africa. Photo © Kendra Snyder / Bat Conservation International. Most descriptions of new bat species are a result of genetic analyses that separate new species from very similar-looking, known species. This case stood out because the bat had such a distinctive look. “As soon as I looked at it, I agreed that it was something new,” Nancy Simmons, American Museum of Natural History curator and lead author of the paper, said in a statement. “Then began the long path of documentation and gathering all the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay