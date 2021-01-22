Podcast: With just 10 years left to save Sumatran elephants, what can be done now?

The Sumatran elephant is a small Asian elephant whose numbers are dwindling as their lowland forest habitats are converted to uses like oil palm plantations. Experts say that Indonesia has just 10 years to turn this trend around and save them from the eternity of extinction – though this is optimistic, taking the steps needed will have additional benefits for human communities and wildlife. To explore the issues and urgency surrounding the animals’ conservation, Mongabay’s podcast spoke with three guests: Leif Cocks, the founder of the International Elephant Project, Sapariah “Arie” Saturi, Mongabay-Indonesia‘s senior writer and editor who’s reported regularly on the issue; and Dr. Wishnu Sukmantoro, an elephant expert at Indonesia’s Bogor Agricultural University. Listen here: Two recent articles Arie reported for Mongabay on the topic: As a forest in Sumatra disappears for farms and roads, so do its elephants On plantations and in ‘protected’ areas, Sumatran elephants keep turning up dead Mongabay Explores is a special podcast series that dives into the unique beauty, natural heritage, and key issues facing this one of a kind landscape by speaking with people working to study, understand, and protect it. Episode 1 features a Goldman Prize winner from Sumatra about what makes his home so special, listen here, and further programs have focused on the people working to save the Sumatran rhino, the reasons why deforestation is so widespread in the province, and how a hydropower dam in the Batang Toru Ecosystem threatens core habitat of the world’s rarest great ape, the Tapanuli orangutan. The Sumatran tiger…This article was originally published on Mongabay

