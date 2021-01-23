Climate change: Six questions about the Cumbria coal controversy

From BBC
Pressure is growing on the prime minister to ban a new coal mine in Cumbria.
The county council approved the colliery, and the government decided not the challenge the decision.
But green groups have written to Boris Johnson saying the mine undercuts his promise to lead the world away from coal.
A spokesperson for islands at risk from climate change urges the PM to match his words with deeds.
A firm applied for planning permission to dig for coking coal in Cumbria, and councillors approved the bid. They said the scheme did not contravene planning rules and would help diversify jobs.
But coal is seen as the dirtiest of the fossil fuels driving up global temperatures. The British government heads a UN climate summit in November and has launched the ‘Powering Past Coal’ alliance of nations to relinquish coal.
Fiji is an alliance member – and its UN ambassador Satyendra Prasad told me opening a new mine sends the wrong signal.
“Investment in renewables in place of coal is the morally correct choice. In the global climate struggle, words are extremely important. Deeds matter even more,” he said.
Titus Gwemende from Oxfam in Southern Africa, said: “The UK continues to dig more coal while the least contributors (to climate change) in Africa face pressure to stop. This double standard risks undermining climate talks – and I hope