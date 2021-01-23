New light shed on Charles Darwin's 'abominable mystery'

From BBC
A scientist has shed new light on the origins of Charles Darwin’s “abominable mystery”.
The famous naturalist was haunted by the question of how the first flowering plants evolved.
Darwin feared this inexplicable puzzle would undermine his theories of evolution, says Prof Richard Buggs.
Forgotten historical documents show a rival scientist was arguing for divine intervention in the rise of the flowering plants.
This greatly vexed Darwin in his final months, says the evolutionary biologist at Queen Mary, University of London.
“The mystery seems to have been made particularly abominable to him by its highly publicised use by the keeper of botany at the British Museum to argue for divine intervention in the history of life,” he says.
Darwin coined the phrase, abominable mystery, in 1879. In a letter to his closest friend, botanist and explorer Dr Joseph Hooker, he wrote: “The rapid development as far as we can judge of all the higher plants within recent geological times is an abominable mystery.”
The mystery centres on the rise of the flowering plants, or angiosperms, the family of plants that produce flowers and bear their seeds in fruits.
They make up the vast majority of all known living plants, from oaks to wildflowers and water lilies.
Other plants, including conifers, ferns and algae, are known as gymnosperms.
Flowering plants appeared on Earth relatively recently on a geological timescale, then swiftly diversified in an