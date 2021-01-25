Baby tyrannosaurs dinosaurs were the 'size of a Border Collie'

The researchers said tyrannosaur hatchlings would be about the size of a Border Collie dog, much larger than the imagined baby raptors depicted in films like Jurassic Park.

Dr Greg Funston, of the university’s School of GeoSciences, said: “These bones are the first window into the early lives of tyrannosaurs and they teach us about the size and appearance of baby tyrannosaurs.

“We now know that they would have been the largest hatchlings to ever emerge from eggs and they would have looked remarkably like their parents – both good signs for finding more material in the Read the full article