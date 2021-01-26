Climate: Government postpones Environment Bill again

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s chief executive, said: “The slow, stop-start nature of the Environment Bill’s passage does not help us take the rapid action needed to tackle the nature and climate emergency.

“Our only hope is that this delay is used to improve the bill. Environmental groups including the RSPB have made a series of measured and sensible improvements, such as legally binding targets to turn the tide on the loss of nature, and these should now be seriously considered.