Climate: Government postpones Environment Bill again

Long awaited laws to protect nature in the UK have been delayed yet again.
Debate on amendments to the Environment Bill is scheduled in the Commons for Tuesday, but the government has halted further discussions and postponed the legislation.
It says ministers are still committed to the bill, but the pandemic has left too little time to scrutinise it properly.
The planned legislation will return in the next Parliamentary session.
Campaigners are angry at the latest delay to a bill that was first launched under the previous prime minister, Theresa May, back in July 2018.
The bill sets long-term binding targets for improving the UK’s natural world.
Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s chief executive, said: “The slow, stop-start nature of the Environment Bill’s passage does not help us take the rapid action needed to tackle the nature and climate emergency.
“Our only hope is that this delay is used to improve the bill. Environmental groups including the RSPB have made a series of measured and sensible improvements, such as legally binding targets to turn the tide on the loss of nature, and these should now be seriously considered.
“These changes would help us get our own house in order at a time when the prime minister wants to show international leadership in the run-up to the key global biodiversity and climate summits later this year.”
