Smallholder agriculture cuts into key Sumatran tiger habitat

Indonesia's Kerinci Seblat National Park is the largest national park on the island of Sumatra and the second-largest park in Southeast Asia. It is home to a wide variety of jungle cat species and is considered one of the world's last great strongholds for critically endangered Sumatran tigers (Panthera tigris sondaica). The park is one of three that make up the UNESCO Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra, along with Gunung Leuser National Park to the north and Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park to the south. "Kerinci Seblat, home to Indonesia's largest volcano, provides the second biggest native forest area for Sumatran tigers remaining," said Matthew Luskin, a wildlife ecologist who has conducted research in the park. "Kerinci Seblat also represents an important genetic corridor for connecting smaller tiger subpopulations remaining in to the south and north." The park has been designated an Important Bird Area for its importance to a range of Sumatran mountain bird species, and provides key forest habitat for endangered fishing cats (Prionailurus viverrinus), Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica), and siamangs (Symphalangus syndactylus). But human disturbance has threatened the park's remarkable biodiversity, earning Kerinci Seblat a place on UNESCO's Danger List in 2011 following concerns over road construction, logging, poaching, and agricultural encroachment. While many of these threats have been addressed in the years since, satellite data from the University of Maryland visualized on Global Forest Watch show several spikes in deforestation activity in the park in 2020. According to World Resources International, this clearing was likely done…

