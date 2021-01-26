UK government backs birth control for grey squirrels

From BBC
Sharenoclose
The UK government has given its support to a project to use oral contraceptives to control grey squirrel populations.
Environment minister Lord Goldsmith says the damage they and other invasive species do to the UK’s woodlands costs the UK economy £1.8 billion a year.
The bizarre-sounding plan is to lure grey squirrels into feeding boxes only they can access with little pots containing hazelnut spread.
These would be spiked with an oral contraceptive.
Lord Goldsmith says the damage from squirrels also threatens the effectiveness of government efforts to tackle climate change by planting tens of thousands of acres of new woodlands.
On Tuesday, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) told BBC News: “We hope advances in science can safely help our nature to thrive, including through the humane control of invasive species.”
A partnership of conservation and forestry organisations called the UK Squirrel Accord (UKSA) is behind the proposal.
It says grey squirrels, which were first introduced from North America in the late 19th century, cause huge damage to woodlands by stripping bark from trees aged between 10-50 years, the younger trees in a forest.
They particularly target broad-leafed varieties including oak, which are particularly ecologically important because they support so many other species.
It is estimated the UK is home to some three million of these invasive rodents.
They have displaced the native red squirrel across most
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Investment in Indigenous peoples’ knowledge can drive their economic growth (commentary)
-
In a trash-filled pandemic, low-waste businesses are taking off
-
Indonesia remembers ‘irreplaceable’ Gunawan Wiradi, gentle giant of the countryside
-
Timber organization’s backing ‘one step’ toward ‘peace park’ in Borneo