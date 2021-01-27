Biden signs 'existential' executive orders on climate and environment

From BBC
US President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders designed to address climate change, including a new ban on some energy drilling.
The orders aim to freeze new oil and gas leases on public lands and double offshore wind-produced energy by 2030.
They are expected to meet stiff resistance from the energy industry and come as a sea change from Donald Trump, who cut environmental protections.
“Today is climate day at the White House,” said Mr Biden on Wednesday.
“We have already waited too long,” Mr Biden told reporters at the White House. “And we can’t wait any longer.”
Mr Biden said the US “must lead” a global response to the climate change crisis.
“Just like we need a unified national response to Covid-19, we desperately need a unified national response to the climate crisis because there is a climate crisis,” he said.
He added that neither challenge could be met by the US alone.
The series of executive orders that Mr Biden signed on Wednesday establishes a White House office of domestic climate policy and announces a summit of leaders to be held in April on Earth Day.
Climate change, under Mr Biden’s plan, will become both a “national security” and “foreign policy” priority, officials say.
Mr Biden is also calling upon the US director of national intelligence to prepare an intelligence report on the security implications of climate change.
Mr Biden is using his