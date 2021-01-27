Climate change: Biggest global poll supports 'global emergency'

From BBC
Sharenoclose
Despite the pandemic, almost two thirds of people around the world now view climate change as a global emergency.
That’s the key finding from the largest opinion poll yet conducted on tackling global warming.
More than a million people in 50 countries took part in the survey, with almost half the participants aged between 14 and 18.
Conserving forests and land emerged as the most popular solution for tackling the issue.
The poll, called the “People’s Climate Vote”, has been organised by the United Nations Development Programme in conjunction with Oxford University.
The organisers distributed poll questions through adverts in mobile gaming apps across 50 countries, between October and December last year.
Around 1.22 million people of all genders, ages, and educational backgrounds took part, but with significant numbers of younger people.
Some 550,000 people aged 14-18 took part.
Across all countries, 64% of participants saw climate change as an emergency, requiring urgent responses from countries. The margin of error was +/- 2%.
This result varied somewhat by age and location.
In the UK and Italy, 81% agreed with the question, while this dropped to 50% among those responding from Moldova.
Newly installed US President Joe Biden can take some comfort that 65% of those in the US taking part now view