France contributes to protection of Amazon stronghold, Yasuní National Park

France has rolled out a new initiative to fight deforestation and promote sustainable development. Under the initiative, announced in Ecuador in early December 2020, the South American country will be the first regional beneficiary of the related pilot project, dubbed TerrAmaz. The overall initiative is backed by $11.48 million in funding to be divided between Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, with support from the French Development Agency (AFD). The project in Ecuador will tackle deforestation in Yasuní National Park and nearly $1.5 million in dedicated funding. The protected area has long faced myriad environmental threats, including recent approvals for oil exploration and drilling. The French government also wants to help promote better controls over agricultural and forestry systems. “In Ecuador, the objective is to strengthen the governance of biodiversity and life to sustainably develop the conservation of nature,” AFD project manager Charlotte Venturini told Mongabay in a recent interview. “However, each country has a different focus.” Future announcements for Colombia will be made at the end of January according to Venturini. For years, the Yasuní reserve has been mired in oil industry battles, as extractive interests have worked to inch deeper into the park’s oil-rich zone within the ITT (Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tiputini) project. Base Map of oil exploitation in Yasuní National Park, based on data from EcoCiencia, the Ministry of the Environment, Esri, Planet, and DigitalGlobe. Ecuador’s Ministry of Environment and Water pointed out the AFD investment that more than 82,000 hectares (203,000 acres) of forest were lost between 2017 and 2018…This article was originally published on Mongabay

