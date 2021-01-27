Legal threat over bee-harming pesticide use

From BBC
The Wildlife Trusts is to take legal action against the UK government over its decision to allow a pesticide that is almost entirely banned in the EU.
In 2018, the EU banned the outdoor use of neonicotinoid pesticides, which harm pollinating insects such as bees.
But following Brexit, the government approved their emergency use to combat a crop disease spread by aphids.
The charity has told Environment Secretary George Eustice of their intention to challenge the decision.
In a letter to Mr Eustice, the Trusts says it will push for a judicial review unless the government can “prove it has acted lawfully”.
Multiple studies, including large-scale field trials, have found that neonicotinoids harm pollinators and aquatic life. Research has also shown that they can be linked to the wider collapse in biodiversity.
The government says it allowed the use of the neonicotinoid thiamethoxam because of the “potential danger” to the sugar beet crop from beet yellows virus, which is spread by aphids.
The virus can have a severe impact on sugar beet.
It stressed that use of the chemical would be strictly limited, and the risk to bees was “acceptable” because sugar beet doesn’t flower. Alternative chemicals should be used to kill any wild flowering plants in and around the crops, the government said.
Neonicotinoids are the most widely-used class of insecticides in the world and they work by disrupting the insect central nervous system.
