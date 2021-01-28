Ambitious return to carbon markets to conserve Africa’s forests

Ten million hectares of forest: that’s the total area The Nature Conservancy (TNC) aims to see protected or restored by the Africa Forest Carbon Catalyst, launched this week. Adapting a business model from Silicon Valley’s technology startups, TNC intends to raise $300 million of investment by 2025 to support forest conservation and restoration projects in Africa that will avoid some 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions and improve the lives and livelihoods of up to half a million people. Around 20 percent of the world’s remaining forests are found in Africa; here, as elsewhere, they are under extreme pressure. “There are so many smart, effective, entrepreneurial ideas out there to slow or reverse forest loss while tackling climate change and improving livelihoods,” said Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy in a press release. “Yet too few of these ideas have been able to realize their full potential. We are excited about the opportunity to increase the impact of African forest conservation and restoration through this innovative initiative.” TNC sees an opportunity in the rapid growth of the global voluntary carbon market in recent years and the growing numbers of major corporations committing to carbon neutrality. The NGO wants to harness growing corporate and investor interest in carbon sequestration projects and “natural climate solutions” in Africa in particular. According to TNC, there are not enough projects on the continent ready to absorb finance on the necessary scale. The scale and sustainability of conservation and reforestation projects are limited by a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

